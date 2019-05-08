See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby's First Photos

by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 8, 2019 5:59 AM
It's Baby Sussex's first photo shoot!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their newborn son to the world via a small photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, two days after the Duchess of Sussex gave birth.
Wearing a chic white dress, she stood by her husband as he cradled the child, wrapped in an ivory blanket. The new parents could not look happier as they spoke about their son, who Meghan described as a "dream."
"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."
Meghan and Harry have not yet revealed the name of their son to the world.
See photos from Meghan and Harry's baby's debut:
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The happy parents emerge with their son to greet a small group of journalists.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Presenting Baby Sussex!
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Baby Sussex sleeps peacefully as his parents talk to the press.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Meghan dotes upon her son.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The two pose for pics with their new baby.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The new mom and dad could not be happier.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up," Harry told the press.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The two could barely take their eyes off their newborn.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Meghan waves at the camera.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The happy parents leave with their baby.
The Duke of Sussex says that "parenting is amazing."
