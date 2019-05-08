Meghan Markle Wears White Trench Dress in First Post-Baby Photo Op

by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 8, 2019 5:21 AM

Meghan Markle showcased a chic maternity look as made her public debut as a mom.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex sported a double-breasted sleeveless white trench dress, on Wednesday at Windsor Castle in her first post-pregnancy photo op, where she and Prince Harry debuted their two-day-old son, whose name they did not reveal.

Meghan paired her post-baby look with nude 4-inch suede pointed pumps, which appear to be by Manolo Blahnik, and a $750 18-karat gold turquoise necklace by Jennifer Meyer.

Harry wore a light gray suit and carried their son, who was wrapped in an ivory blanket and wore a matching wool baby cap.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Meghan told the small group of journalists. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Harry had made his first post-baby appearance on Monday, standing alone and speaking briefly to the press at Windsor Castle about Baby Sussex.

