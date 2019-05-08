Mugs, Boots, Teddy Bears, Oh My! The Over-the-Top Memorabilia for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby

Baby fever is here loud and clear!

After much anticipation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 6, and royal fans around the world are beaming with delight. On May 8, the new parents revealed their newborn son's name and introduced Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," The Sussex Royal official Instagram page said in a statement on Monday. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."

The Duchess of Sussex called her new baby "magical" and "pretty amazing."

"I mean I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," she told the press on May 8.

Harry shared, "We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."