Riverdale Somehow Makes The Farm Even Creepier in Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 8, 2019 9:00 AM
Another episode of Riverdale, another creepy thing to learn about The Farm.
This week, as you can see in the exclusive clip above, Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that Edgar (Chad Michael Murray) is now cutting her friends open as a way of taking away their pain.
Apparently, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) explains, Edgar is able to take their emotional pain, turn it into physical pain, and then operate on it. Sounds very safe and healthy and logical and not questionable at all!
It's first described as a "procedure," but with a little lifting of Kevin's (Casey Cott) shirt, Betty learns the truth: it's major surgery, and it leaves an ugly scar.
Kevin's not concerned, but he is pissed.
"Don't ever do that again, Betty," he hisses before walking away.
Yeah we're gonna need a showdown to happen between Betty and Chad Michael Murray (sorry, Edgar) any day now because we'd like Kevin (and Cheryl and Toni and Alice) back, please.
Tonight's episode finds Betty raising questions (as she should) about the Farm, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) turns to Mary (Molly Ringwald) and Archie (KJ Apa) for help, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself one step closer to uncovering the Gargoyle King's identity (it's about time).
Next week's finale synopsis also already has us on the edge of our seats: "After receiving mysterious invitations, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all; chaos ensues at the Farm after Edgar makes a chilling announcement."
Consider us RSVP'd.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?