Riverdale Somehow Makes The Farm Even Creepier in Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 8, 2019 9:00 AM

Another episode of Riverdale, another creepy thing to learn about The Farm. 

This week, as you can see in the exclusive clip above, Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that Edgar (Chad Michael Murray) is now cutting her friends open as a way of taking away their pain. 

Apparently, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) explains, Edgar is able to take their emotional pain, turn it into physical pain, and then operate on it. Sounds very safe and healthy and logical and not questionable at all! 

It's first described as a "procedure," but with a little lifting of Kevin's (Casey Cott) shirt, Betty learns the truth: it's major surgery, and it leaves an ugly scar. 

Kevin's not concerned, but he is pissed. 

"Don't ever do that again, Betty," he hisses before walking away. 

Yeah we're gonna need a showdown to happen between Betty and Chad Michael Murray (sorry, Edgar) any day now because we'd like Kevin (and Cheryl and Toni and Alice) back, please. 

Tonight's episode finds Betty raising questions (as she should) about the Farm, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) turns to Mary (Molly Ringwald) and Archie (KJ Apa) for help, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself one step closer to uncovering the Gargoyle King's identity (it's about time). 

Next week's finale synopsis also already has us on the edge of our seats: "After receiving mysterious invitations, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead band together to confront the evils of their past once and for all; chaos ensues at the Farm after Edgar makes a chilling announcement." 

Consider us RSVP'd. 

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

