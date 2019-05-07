The 100 Eclipse Toxin Explained But We Have So Many More Questions

The 100's survivors just can't catch a break, can they?

They finally arrived on their new home, only to discover that an eclipse causes the plants to release a toxin that makes everyone go insane. While Clarke and Bellamy and the rest of the exploratory team tried to kill each other for a day or so, everyone left on the ship killed two of three hijackers and then forced the last one to help them as they got to the ground, discovering Shaw's makeshift grave on the way.

Just as Abby, Octavia, Jordan, and a newly mourning Raven reached the recovering Clarke and company (including a very unwell Murphy), a whole bunch of very alive children suddenly came over the hill.

"Are you here to take us home?" one small girl asks Clarke.

"Isn't this your home?" she says.

Probably not!