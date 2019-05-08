See Kristin Cavallari Comfort BFF Kelly Henderson During an Emotional OBGYN Visit on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 8, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kelly Henderson needs BFF Kristin Cavallari more than ever.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the hair and makeup artist attends an OBGYN appointment to learn more about her fertility options. After hearing all about the egg freezing process in Mexico, Henderson decides to explore this fertility path—and Kristin fully supports her.

"I'm so grateful that Kristin's with me," Kelly shares in a confessional. "I definitely don't want to be doing any of this by myself but, just to have someone who I know loves me sitting by my side, is very comforting."

Of course, Kristin is happy to be there for Kelly as she knows that "there's so much that goes into this decision." Although the exam starts off well, things take a more serious turn when the doctor spots a cyst on Kelly's right ovary.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari & Kelly Henderson's Fun BFF Moments

"This is simple. It doesn't look like any kind of tumor of any kind," the doctor assures a nervous Kelly. "Usually, these go away on their own."

This isn't the only health update for Kelly as the doctor reveals she can only spot a couple micro follicles—which means Henderson's egg count may be low for her age.

"Yeah, we'd love to see 4 to 6," the OBGYN continues. "But, I'm not seeing other micro follicles on the ovary…which I'd rather see that and I know you'd rather see that."

Understandably, this news leaves Kelly feeling emotional and causes her to breakdown in the exam room. Thankfully, Kristin is there for a supportive hug and reassurance.

Watch the emotional exam for yourself in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories ,

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Big Bang Theory

Johnny Galecki's Video of The Big Bang Theory Set Being Torn Down Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

George Clooney, Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, Emmy magazine

George Clooney and Catch-22 Co-Stars Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott Describe ''Incredible'' Experience

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Wales Visit

What Kate, William and Other Royals Were Doing When Meghan and Harry Debuted Baby Sussex

George Clooney

Why George Clooney Says Making Him the Royal Baby's Godfather Would Be a "Bad Idea"

Hilary Duff, Breastfeeding

Hilary Duff Gets Powerfully Real About Her Decision to Stop Breastfeeding

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Why Denise Richards Revealed Her "Happy Ending" Story on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby's First Photos Were Different From Kate and William's

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.