Lindsay Lohan Accuses Zendaya of Copying Claire Danes' Cinderella-Inspired Met Gala Gown

Lindsay Lohan has a bone to pick with Zendaya.

The Spider-man star's Cinderella-inspired gown may be heralded as one of the best dressed looks of the 2019 Met Gala, but it seems like the 32-year-old begs to differ. The reality star appears to be taking issue with the fact that Claire Danes dressed in a similar gown for the 2016 "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme. "Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already," Lindsay comments on Instagram.

Lohan, who hasn't attended the ultra-exclusive event since 2007, adds further fuel to the fire by saying: "@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don't know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever."

It must be said that both women wore equally dazzling dresses, but Zendaya was the only one who intentionally paid homage to the storybook character. Zac Posen, who designed Danes' 2016 dress, previously shared that he hoped to meet that year's theme by creating a gown that highlighted "the place where technology and fantasy meet."