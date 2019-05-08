Relive Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Most Candid Confessions on Whine Down

Paul A. Hebert for iHeartRadio
In the small town of Hollywood, many couples would never dare to kiss and tell.
But for the past year, Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin have given fans and followers an inside look into their relationship and family life thanks to iHeartRadio's award-winning podcast called Whine Down With Jana Kramer.
Whether it's Mike discussing his battle with sex addition or Jana recording a podcast from the hospital as she gives birth, this couple is willing to share the ups and downs of life with millions of viewers.
Along the way, they've developed a loyal fan base that is quick to remind them: You are not alone.
"What keeps me motivated to share is the fact that people keep relating and I think that's the biggest thing," Jana shared with E! News exclusively last month at a live taping of her podcast with Thrive Market. "I know that I am not alone in my issues of anxiety or dealing with a spouse who has addiction or dealing with mommy issues."
She continued, "Everyone has these issues to the fact that people are constantly DMing me and talking to me and being like, 'Oh, I relate to this' or 'I disagree.' I love a healthy discussion."
Many of those discussions have brought Jana and Mike even closer together. According to close friend and frequent podcast guest Sara Cusick, she has witnessed a few aha moments between the couple making the podcast even more special.
"I've been on the podcast multiple times where they've had a breakthrough. In real time, they are hashing out a fight and then in the end, it's hugs and kisses," she shared with E! News. "They have so much respect for each other that it allows them to be vulnerable, be honest, be open."
Sara continued, "In Hollywood, so many couples are hesitant or afraid to be real and raw and say what's really going on. I think that because they don't give a f--k, at the core they know that they're not the only ones battling whatever they are battling so it's for the better of the listeners."
As Whine Down With Jana Kramer hits its one-year anniversary today and before the podcast hits the road for a few live East Coast shows later this month, we compiled just some of the many honest moments heard on the show in our gallery below.
Their Reconciliation
In one of their first episodes together, Jana and Mike addressed their reconciliation for the first time. "She said, 'Look, I'm giving you every opportunity. I am here. I am willing to work on this. I want this family to work.' Basically, step up or get out. And it got to a point of an ultimatum and that's where I hit my breaking point," Mike revealed. "She hit her breaking point. I hit mine."
Ultimately, the NFL player agreed he was ready to fight for his marriage. "I don't want to lose her. I don't want to lose Jana," he explained. "I don't want to lose our family. I don't want to lose what we're trying to build."
Why She Stayed
Jana and Mike have faced many obstacles in their marriage including a public cheating scandal. But one of the big reasons Jana stayed and fought for this love story is because of the couple's daughter. "I stayed in the beginning for Jolie so that I could say to my daughter, ‘I tried everything to keep this family together.' Now, I'm not sacrificing my happiness. If I was still miserable, I would not still be in a relationship with my husband. But we've continued to grow," Jana said on the June 4 episode of Whine Down. "But if it was just for my daughter… If I didn't do that then we would have been divorced and I never wouldn't have tried and I wouldn't have been able to see the silver lining."
Infertility Struggles
After Jana revealing she was expecting a baby, she opened up about all her emotions during a Whine Down podcast. "We're so excited, but at the same point, it's all just in God's hands. It's just such a scary process because it's a true miracle," she shared. "I mean it seems so easy, when you look at some people, but other times it's like, it's a miracle. It's been a tough journey. We have lost our last two pregnancies, so it's been really rough." Fortunately, listeners were able to be part of the joyful birth of their son, Jace.
The Realities of Child Birth
When Jana was giving birth to her son Jace, Mike was in the hospital recording a live podcast and giving fans an inside look into the delivery process. "You were having a tough time, so they had to knock you out," Mike shared before Jana underwent a C-section. "So I will record during the surgery and I will talk through it and hopefully, you know, Jace will cry for us and we'll be able to hear him on here."
He later shared to his wife, "You're a rockstar. You're the strongest woman in the world, and you're amazing so don't ever forget that. You're doing a great job today, and you're gonna be the best mom to our little boy, just as much as you've been to Jolie. So I love you and I will be in the room soon."
Sex Addiction
In a March 2019 episode, Mike revealed that he sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility for 60 days back in 2016. "For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acting out was my addictive behavior, and that's where I went to hide my feelings, to run away from reality and that was my drug," Mike shared. "I spent essentially 29 years thinking or living a different way. Then all of the sudden, you shock your system, you say no, you're actually supposed to think of things this way."
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The Nanny Search
When looking for a nanny using care.com, Jana couldn't help but notice some of the pictures potential candidates were posting. "I just don't understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com, because I'm like, don't you know the female is hiring?" she shared on an episode. ""I'm laughing because this one photo was like, 'Hi, I'm 22 years old and I have perky boobs,'" Jana said. "Like, don't post the perky boob photo. You're not gonna be hired. I'm not hiring you. And I'm not saying post an ugly photo, I'm just saying...you should dress for the part."
The singer added, "Not that I don't trust my husband, not that I don't trust, you know, whatever...I just think it's not smart. I mean, you look at some of these nannies, and I'm like, 'Well, you kinda asked for it, she's kinda hot.' You know what I mean? You're in close quarters." She would later clarify her comments on Instagram.
Struggles With Anxiety
Before welcoming her son, Jana admitted she had severe anxiety about giving birth and being in a hospital. She also opened up about communicating with Mike about her anxiety attacks and how he can help. "I suffer from anxiety. Mike doesn't. We hash it out on the podcast and I feel silly for crying but I got triggered and anxiety is a real thing," Jana shared on Twitter when teasing her November episode with Psychologist Hillary Goldsher.
Triggers in the Marriage
Even though a long time has passed since Mike was unfaithful, Jana admitted to listeners that she sometimes is triggered in their marriage. While filming iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, the former One Tree Hill star got emotional when recounting a moment during a trip to Napa. "When we got back to the room, I asked Mike to have sex with me and he basically said 'no,' which is a trigger for me because I don't feel chosen," she shared. "When I came downstairs he was one-on-one with [Tanya] so I got super triggered. I thought, 'Oh he said no to me but he went downstairs and is spending one-on-one time with Tanya.' Which is stupid because I know you would never." Don't worry, the couple talked it out and were able to enjoy the trip.
