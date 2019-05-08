Relive Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Most Candid Confessions on Whine Down

In the small town of Hollywood, many couples would never dare to kiss and tell.

But for the past year, Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin have given fans and followers an inside look into their relationship and family life thanks to iHeartRadio's award-winning podcast called Whine Down With Jana Kramer.

Whether it's Mike discussing his battle with sex addition or Jana recording a podcast from the hospital as she gives birth, this couple is willing to share the ups and downs of life with millions of viewers.

Along the way, they've developed a loyal fan base that is quick to remind them: You are not alone.

"What keeps me motivated to share is the fact that people keep relating and I think that's the biggest thing," Jana shared with E! News exclusively last month at a live taping of her podcast with Thrive Market. "I know that I am not alone in my issues of anxiety or dealing with a spouse who has addiction or dealing with mommy issues."