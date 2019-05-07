There's a TV Show About the College Admissions Scandal In Development

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 7, 2019 2:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Well this felt inevitable. In a good way. 

There's reportedly a TV show in the works about the now infamous college admissions scandal, which indicted both Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among many other parents of kids who got into selective and Ivy League schools thanks to bribery. 

Per THR, Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to Accepted, an upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz that details the admissions scandal in which at least 50 people committed bribery and other crimes to help their kids get into college, all masterminded by a man named William Singer. This included photoshopping photos to make it look like kids were on the rowing team when they were not at all, and was dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" by the FBI, and absolutely everything about this is going to make a great TV show.

D.V. DeVincentis, a writer and producer from The People vs. O.J., will write the limited series. 

Photos

Lori Loughlin's Life in Pictures Since the College Admissions Scandal

Many have joked about actresses Loughlin and Huffman playing themselves in the on-screen version of the story, which would be highly entertaining but is definitely not going to happen. 

Felicity Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to participate in the scheme, and has agreed to plead guilty on May 13. Loughlin, on the other hand, alongside her husband Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to paying $500,000 to have her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose named as crew recruits to get into USC. 

Loughlin was dropped from all Hallmark productions, including her series When Calls the Heart, which wrote her out of the new season. 

No network is attached to the series yet. E! News has reached out to Annapurna Television for comment, but for now, let's all just imagine which other actress can play Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin who aren't already Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lori Loughlin , Felicity Huffman , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Good Trouble, Sherry Cola, Alice

Good Trouble Is Getting Brave in New Season 2 Trailer

"Good Trouble" Season 2--Exclusive Trailer

Paradise Hotel

Meet the Paradise Hotel Cast: The First Group of Guests Revealed

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Will Star in New Oxygen Documentary The Justice Project

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain Slams Game of Thrones: "Rape Is Not a Tool to Make a Character Stronger"

Game of Thrones

Say Goodbye to the Game of Thrones Coffee Cup—HBO Removes Meme'd Error

Game of Thrones

Nathalie Emmanuel Pens Emotional Tribute to Game of Thrones and Her "Life-Changing Part"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.