Watch Khloe Kardashian Shower Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods With Praise During a Toast on KUWTK

"Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything and you're so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn," Khloe starts, before turning to face her little sis' friend sitting beside her. "And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21…I've known you forever. And I'm so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you're growing into."

The Good American co-founder wraps up her toast with a nod to the young women's friendship and good wishes for the new business partnership ahead. "To see you guys just stick together and be best friends through thick and thin…such a blessing," Khloe tells them. "Congratulations on everything and this will be a huge success!"

At Khloe's cue, the rest of the table—Kourt and Kris Jennerincluded—erupt into a chorus of cheers. Witness the irony for yourself in the clip above.