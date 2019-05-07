Why Kelly Clarkson Tells Her The Voice Contestants to Just "Have a Good Time"

It could be the best you've ever sounded, but if the right viewers aren't at home watching, it doesn't matter. At least that's what Kelly Clarkson tells her team on The Voice.

"You just never know who's going to vote for who. I mean, obviously we figured that out last week. Even the coaches, we were all pretty shocked at the results, just in who we thought was going to advance from the last show and who we thought might not," Clarkson told E! News. "So, you just don't know. I tell [Rod Stokes and Jej Vinson], ‘Just have a good time, sing your heart out.'"