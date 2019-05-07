George Clooney Reveals That His Kids Are Pranksters Just Like Him

by Serrie Ro | Tue., May. 7, 2019 1:07 PM

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

George Clooneyis revealing that his twins are following in his prankster footsteps. 

The famous actor sat down with Savannah Guthrie of the Today show alongside his Catch-22 co-stars, Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott, where he dished on all things TV, kids and family.

While Clooney is typically a private man regarding his personal life, it seems he couldn't help but gush about his kiddos, Alexander and Ella. "They're not terrible twos. They're good kids. They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," the actor shared. "Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny."

George and wife, Amal Clooney, welcomed his son and daughter on June 6, 2017, making them almost two years old. George talked about learning how different his twins are turning out to be.

George Clooney Calls His Toddler Twins Pranksters

"They really come out with the personalities that they're born with," he explained. "They're just completely different personalities and they're fun and smart and I mean, they already can—you know, do all their ABCs in Italian and in English and I can't do that in English."

George also took a moment to share with the Today show how Amal is doing with her work and role as a mom and wife.

"She's, you know, she's taking I.S.I.S. to court for the first time anybody's taking I.S.I.S. to court... She's working on trying to get the Reuters journalists out of Myanmar," he shared

"She's doing all that, and she's also an incredible mom. Like, an incredible mom," the Ocean's Eleven actor proudly added. "And a pretty great wife too. So I feel like I hit the jackpot."

Though the 58-year-old actor seems to have his hands full, he is still hard at work starring in his first TV series comeback since he starred in ER. But he isn't just acting. George is taking a seat in the director's chair for two of the episodes, in addition to his role as executive producer. 

To see the fruits of George's labor, watch Catch-22 when it premieres on Hulu on May 17.

