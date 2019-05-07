George Clooney Reveals That His Kids Are Pranksters Just Like Him

George Clooneyis revealing that his twins are following in his prankster footsteps.

The famous actor sat down with Savannah Guthrie of the Today show alongside his Catch-22 co-stars, Kyle Chandler and Christopher Abbott, where he dished on all things TV, kids and family.

While Clooney is typically a private man regarding his personal life, it seems he couldn't help but gush about his kiddos, Alexander and Ella. "They're not terrible twos. They're good kids. They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already," the actor shared. "Put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny."

George and wife, Amal Clooney, welcomed his son and daughter on June 6, 2017, making them almost two years old. George talked about learning how different his twins are turning out to be.