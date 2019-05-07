Meet the Paradise Hotel Cast: The First Group of Guests Revealed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 7, 2019 12:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Paradise Hotel

Fox

The first group of guests checking in to Paradise Hotel are revealed. And no surprise here, they're all ridiculously attractive and fit.

Paradise Hotel follows a group of sexy singles who check in to a tropical resort and could check out with a big cash prize. Each week, one single will leave the hotel and a brand-new guest will join the competition. Viewers can play along at home to influence what happens on screen, including having a say in who stays and who goes.

Paradise Hotel will introduce viewers to David, Hans, Deiondra and the rest of the guests with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, May 9 starting at 8 p.m. But you don't have to wait to see who will be sizzling on camera when the Fox reality show starts. Below, meet the first group of guests who will be competing for the prize.

Photos

Kristin Cavallari's Best Bikini Moments

Kristin Cavallari, star of E!'s Very Cavallari, hosts the unscripted dating competition.

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Carlos G.

Hometown: Havana, Cuba

Occupation: Trainer

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Hans W.

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Model

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Brittany C.

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, California

Occupation: Hair stylist

Article continues below

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Deiondra S.

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Hairline company owner

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Rosanna C.

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Student

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Kendall G.

Hometown: Redondo Beach, California

Occupation: Yoga instructor

Article continues below

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Tyler B.

Hometown: Streator, Illinois

Occupation: Stock broker

Paradise Hotel

Fox

David B.

Hometown: Burbank, California

Occupation: Medical student

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Bobby R.

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Article continues below

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Mariaelena P.

Hometown: Yonkers, New York

Occupation: Bartender

Paradise Hotel

Fox

Tatum S.

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Occupation: Bottle service girl

The reality show first aired on Fox in 2003 and went on to become an international hit.

Paradise Hotel will air three nights a week starting Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kristin Cavallari , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Will Star in New Oxygen Documentary The Justice Project

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain Slams Game of Thrones: "Rape Is Not a Tool to Make a Character Stronger"

Game of Thrones

Say Goodbye to the Game of Thrones Coffee Cup—HBO Removes Meme'd Error

Game of Thrones

Nathalie Emmanuel Pens Emotional Tribute to Game of Thrones and Her "Life-Changing Part"

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's New Trailer Has Half-Naked Men, Plenty of Tears and an "Evil Pathological Liar"

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Series Finale Says Goodbye With Gorgeous Wedding and a Major Sacrifice

The Bachelorette Reunion

The Bachelorette Reunion Spills a Few Secrets

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.