Cardi B's Met Gala Ruby Nipple Covers Cost $250,000—Each!

Cardi Blikes diamonds on her neck and, judging by her 2019 Met Gala look, rubies on her chest.

The star made a big and loud sartorial splash at fashion's big night on Monday when she showed up in a larger-than-life red gown by Thom Browne, adorned with 30,000 feathers.

However, those weren't the dress' only embellishment. The look highlighted the female form with two ruby nipples by Stefere Jewelry. As the Grammy-winning rapper disclosed to Vogue, the jewels cost $250,000...each.

"If I lose one of them...I'm gonna have to sell my Birkin bags," she joked to Vogue.