Cardi B's Met Gala Ruby Nipple Covers Cost $250,000—Each!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 7, 2019 10:03 AM
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Cardi Blikes diamonds on her neck and, judging by her 2019 Met Gala look, rubies on her chest.
The star made a big and loud sartorial splash at fashion's big night on Monday when she showed up in a larger-than-life red gown by Thom Browne, adorned with 30,000 feathers.
However, those weren't the dress' only embellishment. The look highlighted the female form with two ruby nipples by Stefere Jewelry. As the Grammy-winning rapper disclosed to Vogue, the jewels cost $250,000...each.
"If I lose one of them...I'm gonna have to sell my Birkin bags," she joked to Vogue.
As for the overall look, the team was focused on anatomy.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
In Cardi's words to Vogue, the design was inspired by feminism. "This reflects the woman's body," she told Liza Koshy. "We really was trying to make sure that it looked very elegant, extravagant, but not to Halloween-ish."
According to Browne, the down-filled dress layered in tulle and organza and hand-embroidered with bead detailing took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create.
Judging by the reaction the final product garnered, it was worth every minute.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?