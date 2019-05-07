Met Gala 2019 After-Parties: All the Looks You Didn't See on the Red Carpet

The 2019 Met Gala took place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, and stars went all out for the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Lady Gaga kicked off the night with several dramatic costume changes and Katy Perry lit up the evening with her chandelier-inspired look. Cardi B also rocked a larger-than-life ruby red gown, and Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner made the event a family affair.

Once inside, guests mingled with their fellow celebrity guests and enjoyed a surprise performance by Cher. Of course, the party didn't stop after the star-studded event.

Many celebrities kept the good times rolling by attending after-parties. For instance, Karlie Kloss, Gwen Stefani, Maluma, Christian Combs, Lana Candor and more stars attended Perry's Moschino after-party at The Standard hotel. An insider told E! News the singer was in "great spirits" and posed for pictures with the attendees in her hamburger ensemble.

Kim Kardashian also hosted a big bash. Gigi Hadid, Kanye West, Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott, Winnie Harlow and Lewis Hamilton were some of the celebrities to attend.