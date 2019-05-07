Met Gala 2019 After-Parties: All the Looks You Didn't See on the Red Carpet

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
The 2019 Met Gala took place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, and stars went all out for the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
Lady Gaga kicked off the night with several dramatic costume changes and Katy Perry lit up the evening with her chandelier-inspired look. Cardi B also rocked a larger-than-life ruby red gown, and Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner made the event a family affair.
Once inside, guests mingled with their fellow celebrity guests and enjoyed a surprise performance by Cher. Of course, the party didn't stop after the star-studded event.
Many celebrities kept the good times rolling by attending after-parties. For instance, Karlie Kloss, Gwen Stefani, Maluma, Christian Combs, Lana Candor and more stars attended Perry's Moschino after-party at The Standard hotel. An insider told E! News the singer was in "great spirits" and posed for pictures with the attendees in her hamburger ensemble.
Kim Kardashian also hosted a big bash. Gigi Hadid, Kanye West, Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott, Winnie Harlow and Lewis Hamilton were some of the celebrities to attend.
To see photos from the parties, check out the gallery below:
Smile for the Camera
Celine Dion flashed a smile as she headed into the party.
Bright and Blue
Kim Kardashian changed out of her figure-hugging design by Mugler and into a bright blue number for her star-studded after-party with Kanye West.
A Rainbow of Designs
From purple to turquoise, Kylie Jenner opted for colorful designs for this year's Met Gala.
Fun Night Out
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walked into the party hand-in-hand.
Stunning in Sequins
Gigi Hadid continued to rock her Michael Kors jumpsuit to the after-party.
Blinged-Out Blazer
Henry Golding looked like royalty in his suit.
Fierce Fashion
Fashion lovers went wild for Winnie Harlow's fierce look.
Dynamic Duo
Elizabeth Debicki and Saoirse Ronan enjoyed at chat at the Met Gala after-party.
Pretty in Purple
After wearing a black Moschino gown on the carpet, Tracee Ellis Ross changed into a purple jumpsuit for the after-party.
Wave for the Camera
La La Anthony gave a small wave as she headed inside for the after-party.
Gorgeous in Gucci
Karlie Kloss attended the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom After-Party at The Standard Hotel in a Gucci T-shirt and black blazer.
Hats Off to You
Rita Ora arrived at the party in a black top hat and suit along with Vas J Morgan.
Runway Ready
Kendall Jenner rocked a sexy suit for her sister's soirée.
Cool and Confident
After donning a black Moschino gown on the red carpet, Bella Hadid switched into a second look for the after-party.
A Fashion-Forward Look
After looking pretty in Prada on the carpet, Yara Shahidi kept her night of fun-filled fashion with the after-parties.
Ready to Party
Hailey Bieber changed out of her pink Alexander Wang number and into a white ensemble for Kim Kardashian's after-party.
Strike a Pose
Lili Reinhart strikes a silly pose while leaning next to her main man Cole Sprouse.
Chic and Sophisticated
Chris Rock donned a tux for the evening while Megalyn Echikunwoke went for a simple, elegant design.
All Together Now
Vito Schnabel, Nina Dobrev, Zac Posen, Julia Garner, Andrew Garfield and Gia Coppola snuck in a group photo at an after-party.
Date Night
The newlyweds donned all black for Gucci's after-party.
Fabulous in Florals
Alexa Chung rocked a custom minidress with floral detailing.
A Perfect Pair
Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan smiled for the cameras at an after-party. Mulligan looked pretty in Prada while Stone looked lovely in Louis Vuitton.
A Head Above the Rest
Dakota Johnson, Alssandro Michele, Jared Leto and his fake head shared a smile at the Gucci after-party.
Rocking the Red
After wearing a gold and pink number by Dapper Dan, Regina Hall changed into a red and green pants ensemble and black top.
Beautiful in Blue
After rocking a rainbow-colored Versace design on the carpet, Lupita Nyong'o switched into a show-stopping blue number with red lace.
No Sleeves, No Problem
The actor snapped a picture from the DJ booth.
Gorgeous in Green
After wearing a pink Valentino number on the carpet, Naomi Campbell opted for a black dress with feathered detailing and a green cover-up. Meanwhile, Salma Hayek stuck with her gorgeous gold and black Gucci gown.
A Smile and a Kiss
Zac Posen planted a sweet kiss on Nina Dobrev's cheek.
Group Shot
Liam Hemsworth, Rami Malek, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Vaccarello and Demi Moore gathered together for an epic group photo.
Say Cheese
Katy Perry switched out of her original chandelier-inspired look by Moschino for a cheese burger ensemble by the same designer.
The Ultimate Squad
Who wouldn't want to hang out with Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, Sienna Miller and Lauren Santo Domingo?
We can't wait until next year!