All of the 2019 Met Gala's Best Candid Moments: Selfies, PDA and So Much More

With a theme like "camp," the 2019 Met Gala was bound to be an over-the-top event—and it definitely delivered. 

On Monday, this year's Met Gala co-chairs Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles kicked off fashion's big night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with ruffles, neon and a whopping four costume changes, setting a supreme example for the rest of the stars to come. The star-studded sea of attendees did not disappoint as guests like Cardi BKaty PerryBilly PorterCiaraLizzo, Janelle Monáeand more let their imaginations soar with style. 

Fortunately for everyone watching from their couches, dozens of cameras lined the pink carpet, capturing every bold, whimsical and wonderfully wild moment. 

Now, as we soak up another one-of-a-kind Met Gala night, celebrate the evening's unique glamour and take a look at the best candid moments from the annual event. We promise—these pictures will instantly make your day. 

Solange Knowles, Ciara, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogu

Selfie Time With Solange and Ciara

When sporting such incredible looks at a one-of-a-kind event, one must document the moment. 

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A Stylish Smooch

What would a Met Gala date night be for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott without a kiss? 

Lady Gaga, Brandon Maxwell, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Taking a Dip

Lady Gaga seriously stroke a pose when designer Brandon Maxwell dipped her. 

Yara Shahidi, Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Strike a Pose

Yara ShahidiLupita Nyong'o and Janelle Monáe delivered all of the camp, down to their posing. 

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Snapping a Selfie

When Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in a room together, a selfie is in order. 

Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogu

Comical Couture

Tracee Ellis Ross brought a standout accessory with her in the form of a picture frame, something that Bella Hadid clearly got a kick out of. 

Jemima Kirke, Christopher Kane, Lena Dunham, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Getting Into Character

The Girls co-stars rocked the theme in fetish-inspired looks by Christopher Kane. 

Hailee Steinfeld, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Camera Shy

While her dress clearly said otherwise, Hailee Steinfeld was playfully ready for the cameras. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Singer in the Rain

The one and only Lady Gaga captivated the pink carpet with her campy arrival performance and multiple costume changes. 

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, 2019 MET Gala, After Party, Candids

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Just Hanging

The Riverdale lovebirds got silly in front of the cameras. 

Shawn Mendes, Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Catch!

Jared Leto showed up with a unique plus one—his decapitated head—which Shawn Mendes luckily caught. 

Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hi Harry

The supermodel and crooner caught up inside the annual gala. 

Katy Perry, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

A Met Gala Meal

After quite literally lighting up the pink carpet in a double chandelier ensemble by Moschino, Perry swapped into this meatier look. 

