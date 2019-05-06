22-Pound Dresses and 1 Million Crystals: Details on the Craziest 2019 Met Gala Looks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The 2019 Met Gala was nothing short of impressive.
Lady Gaga set the bar high when she arrived in a bright pink Brandon Maxwell parachute dress that required five people to hold it. As the minutes progressed, the "Shallow" singer had costume change after costume change after costume change. She stripped from the parachute dress to a strapless black dress that then turned into a form-fitting pink dress. Her final look was a glittery black bra and underwear that she paired with fishnets and platform combat boots.
Now that is one Met Gala look we will certainly never forget.
Cardi B also stopped the show when she showed up in a red Thom Browne gown with a train that, according to Vogue, extended for about 10 feet. Her look this evening evoked similar memes and reactions to Rihanna's yellow gown that she wore in 2015.
Take a look at the photos below to learn some more about some of the most jaw-dropping looks of the night.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto has the time of his life with his fake severed head on the red carpet that he pairs with his red Gucci look. Leto's head is a throwback to Gucci's decision to also bring the same accessory down the runway at the Autumn/Winter 2018 show. Gucci's replica heads for the runway reportedly took about six months to make and required 3-D scans and other high-tech actions.
Lady Gaga
Gaga's Brandon Maxwell dress has a 25-foot train and her ensembles got shorter and more form-fitting as the moments went on. According to Vogue, her false lashes are designed by her makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who "cut razor-sharp splices of gold leaf, sculpting them into voluminous, five-inch-long lashes that fanned out towards to the outer eyes to cat-eye effect."
The Oscar winner wears nearly $2 million worth of jewelry as well.
Cardi B
The "Bodak Yellow" singer arrives in a custom Thom Browne gown with a 10-foot train. Vogue reports that the dress is made of tulle and silk organza and it gets it fluffy look from its down filling. Cardi's dress, which people likened to Rihanna's yellow 2015 look, is covered with 30,000 burned and dyed feathers. Vogue reports it took 35 people and over 2,000 hours to create.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry brightens up the red carpet in her Moschino by Jeremy Scott chandelier look. She wears a Swarovski chandelier cage over her strapless dress that is also covered in Swarovski crystals.
Katy Perry...Again
Anyone hungry at the Met Gala? Katy Perry has those cravings covered in her Moschino hamburger outfit. She's even wearing matching hamburger shoes from her Katy Perry Collection. Nothing says "camp" quite like a cookout!
Celine Dion
Celine Dion draws inspiration from the Ziegfeld Follies with this silver look. Her Oscar de la Renta dress is comprised of 22 panels that was hand-beaded by 52 master embroiderers. It took over 3,000 hours to create and weighs a staggering 22 pounds.
Katie Holmes
The Dawson's Creek star stuns in a purple custom Zac Posen gown. It is made of Accura 5530 plastic and printed on a stereolithography (SLA) machine. The print and embroidery took over 160 hours to finish.
Billy Porter
All hail the king! The Pose star arrives in an unforgettable manner as he's carried on a litter by six shirtless men in gold pants and shoes. Vogue reports that Porter's one-piece suit has 10-foot wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece.
One of the designers, David Blond of The Blonds, told Vogue, "In all, Billy will be wearing well over a million crystals, beads, and chain!" This was Porter's first Met Gala, and it's safe to say he'll be a staple at the event for years to come.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
The Jonas Brothers band member looks classic in a white double-breasted suit with a silver shirt. He pairs the white look with Marli New York diamond ear cuffs as well as a Djula diamond star ring, L'Dezen by Payal Shah bracelet and a Borgiono diamond ear cuff. All in all (minus his watch), he's wearing about 25 carats of diamonds worth about $100,000.
Shawn Mendes & Jared Leto
Jared Leto shares a laugh with Shawn Mendes after throwing the singer his head. No overly outrageous details here, just the situation itself.