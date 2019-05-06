Kim Kardashian's Personal Trainer Defends Her Physique at 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 8:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashianis not about to let a few haters steal her shine. 

The E! reality star and KKW Beauty mogul turned heads tonight at the 2019 Met Gala, where she arrived alongside Kanye West in a figure-hugging design by Mugler. So when a few misinformed internet trolls accused Kim of manipulating her waist to fit into the cinched gown, personal trainer Melisa Alcantara rushed to Instagram to set the record straight. 

"To make things clear," the fitness guru wrote, "1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f--king week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated."

Melisa continued, "3. I paved the road for but SHE did the work! MOST IMPORTANTLY I don't give s--t about your opinions on her body, if you think [its] fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!" 

Enough said, right? 

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Kim then reposted her trainer's message to her own Instagram account. 

As the 38-year-old headed into the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she explained the inspiration behind her ensemble to E's Zuri Hall.

"This is the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler," Kardashian explained. "He hasn't designed in 20 years, so to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making."

"He just envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping, that is the vibe tonight."

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kim also said she's looking forward to indulging in "hot and fresh donuts" tomorrow morning, which we'd agree is so well deserved! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Kim Kardashian , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nina Dobrev, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Nina Dobrev Spills Secrets on Her Jaw-Dropping Bustier Met Gala Dress

Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Series Finale Says Goodbye With Gorgeous Wedding and a Major Sacrifice

Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup Artist Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her ''Most Dramatic Transformation''

Cher

Cher Gets Campy During Surprise Performance at the 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Katy Perry's Second 2019 Met Gala Look Is a... Hamburger

The Bachelorette Reunion

The Bachelorette Reunion Spills a Few Secrets

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.