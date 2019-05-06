Shadowhunters Series Finale Says Goodbye With Gorgeous Wedding and a Major Sacrifice

The Shadowhunters have said goodbye, and a whole lot of stuff sure did happen in that two and a half hour finale.

The gang got both Magnus and Izzy back from Edom, Jonathan was defeated, and then Magnus and Alec got married. We absolutely 100% cried as they teamed up for some world class vows and then Magnus did magic on the way back down the aisle. Then everyone danced and laughed and hung out and it was just a really nice time that we could have watched for a full two and a half hours.

Of course the entire thing was not necessarily a nice time. Clary ended up having to use her last rune, giving up the shadow world, to kill Jonathan by basically hugging him to death. She left the wedding reception in tears as her memories of the shadow world faded, with a letter explaining to Jace what had happened.