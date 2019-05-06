Katy Perry's Second 2019 Met Gala Look Is a... Hamburger

Katy Perry's latest look can only be described by one word: delicious.

When the committee chairs for the 2019 Met Gala announced the theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," nobody could've expected that Katy Perry would come as a literal cheeseburger. But that's exactly what she did.

After walking the red carpet in a bright chandelier dress, the singer changed into a plastic cheeseburger ensemble designed by Moschino. On the menu were all the fixings: tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese and pickles. Even her bedazzled shoes matched the outfit! Punnily enough, the item that truly brought the look together was the toothpick hat. It's unclear why she went for the diner-inspired look, but it definitely fit the camp theme.

She also wore a lettuce dress, which looks how it sounds.

Not many people could pull off the look, but the "California Gurls" singer did it with a shimmering smile on her face.