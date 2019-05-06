Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Breaks Down Her ''Wet'' Beauty Look at the 2019 Met Gala

When it comes to wearing ultra-glam makeup, no one pulls it off quite like Kim Kardashian.

Naturally, she wasn't afraid to pull out all the stops for the 2019 Met Gala, where she donned a nude bedazzled, body-hugging mini dress by Mugler. Along with her ultra-risqué outfit, which perfectly complemented the Met Ball theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the reality TV personality paired her flashy gown with an equally daring makeup look.

Similar to the 2019 Met Gala, where she donned exaggerated eye makeup, she went for the same effect, except it was more in line with her outfit. "For this look, we wanted Kim to appear wet, making it seem as if she just walked out of a body of water," her go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic told E! News.

This isn't Kim and Mario's first rodeo together. In fact, it's their sixth time working together at the Met Ball, which is why everything looks seamless.