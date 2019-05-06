Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Breaks Down Her ''Wet'' Beauty Look at the 2019 Met Gala

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
When it comes to wearing ultra-glam makeup, no one pulls it off quite like Kim Kardashian.
Naturally, she wasn't afraid to pull out all the stops for the 2019 Met Gala, where she donned a nude bedazzled, body-hugging mini dress by Mugler. Along with her ultra-risqué outfit, which perfectly complemented the Met Ball theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the reality TV personality paired her flashy gown with an equally daring makeup look.
Similar to the 2019 Met Gala, where she donned exaggerated eye makeup, she went for the same effect, except it was more in line with her outfit. "For this look, we wanted Kim to appear wet, making it seem as if she just walked out of a body of water," her go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic told E! News.
This isn't Kim and Mario's first rodeo together. In fact, it's their sixth time working together at the Met Ball, which is why everything looks seamless.
Because of their special relationship, the celebrity makeup artist explained how they were able "capture the overall vision" of her look.
"The glam team worked with the designer, Manfred Thierry Mugler, for months to capture the overall vision we were hoping for," he said. "We would bounce ideas off of each other and share inspiration."
E!
Keeping with the "wet" vibe, Mario prepped Kim's skin to perfection with several Tatcha products, including the Luminous Lifting Masks, Dewy Skin Cream, Violet C Brightening Serum, Dewy Skin Mist, Rice Polish and the famous Silk Canvas primer.
For her makeup, he used products from her namesake brand, KKW Beauty (because, of course!), including unreleased goodies. "Both the liner and lipstick were used to give Kim the monochromatic lip," he shared with us. "The liner will be released on kkwbeauty.com on May 10, this week!" He added, "I used the new KKW Beauty Creme Lip Liner in 1.5."
When asked how he'd rank this "wet" makeup look, he confessed, "I love this look a lot but I cannot rank it! That's like choosing a favorite child."
"The #MetGala is my favorite red carpet of the year," the celebrity makeup artist wrote hours before the larger-than-life event, and it's easy to see why. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always shuts down the fête in the makeup department.