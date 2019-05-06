See How Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's 2019 Met Gala Ensembles Compare to Their Past Looks

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 6, 2019 7:10 PM
At this point, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are Met Gala pros.
Not only has the powerhouse couple attended the gala for years, but they previously served as co-chairs for the famed fashion event. Thus, on Monday evening, we weren't shocked when the duo arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet ready.
The longtime loves looked beyond snatched as they were perfectly coordinated at the 2019 Met Gala. In fact, Brady and Bündchen even went as far as to match the event's blush pink carpet. Per an Instagram about the supermodel's formal look, Gisele wore a "sustainable dress" thanks to designer Maria Grazia Chiuri and her Dior team. As for Tom? He rocked a velvet, burgundy dinner jacket with a black bow tie.
However, this isn't the first time that Tom and Gisele have stolen the spotlight at the Anna Wintour-helmed gala. For a closer look at their memorable Met Gala moments, be sure to take a peek at the images below!
Karwai Tang/WireImage
The twosome make a blushing pair while channeling camp fashion at the 2019 Met Gala.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Tom and Gisele put their heavenly love on display at the 2018 Met Gala.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
A metallic moment! Tom and Gisele took the 2017 Met Gala theme seriously as they were co-chairs that year.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Formal fashion! The loving couple coordinated perfectly in all-black ensembles in 2014.
Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA
For the 2013 Met Gala, Gisele donned a black Anthony Vaccarello dress and Tom rocked a fresh blue number.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Tom and Gisele were just young love birds at the 2009 Met Gala.
