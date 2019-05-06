Fried Eggs, Face Masks & More: All of the Craziest Accessories on the Carpet at the 2019 Met Gala

If there's anything we can learn from the 2019 Met Gala, it's that even common household items can be couture if you just believe.

From hairdryers to telephones, common objects had their moment in the spotlight on the pink carpet. Normally, these items would probably stick out like a sore thumb, but the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme is making them statement pieces. Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross and more stars mastered the art of the theatrical styles with their frames, phones and fashion.

Although, it must be noted that Jared Leto's decapitated head is more of a prop that belongs on the set of a sci-fi movie instead of the steps of the Met. That being said, if it works, it works. And Jared's shocking look definitely worked.