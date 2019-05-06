Fried Eggs, Face Masks & More: All of the Craziest Accessories on the Carpet at the 2019 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
If there's anything we can learn from the 2019 Met Gala, it's that even common household items can be couture if you just believe.
From hairdryers to telephones, common objects had their moment in the spotlight on the pink carpet. Normally, these items would probably stick out like a sore thumb, but the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme is making them statement pieces. Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross and more stars mastered the art of the theatrical styles with their frames, phones and fashion.
Although, it must be noted that Jared Leto's decapitated head is more of a prop that belongs on the set of a sci-fi movie instead of the steps of the Met. That being said, if it works, it works. And Jared's shocking look definitely worked.
To see how these stars found the fashion in the mundane, check out the gallery below!
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga
Retro phones might not replace the iPhone anytime soon, but they are fast becoming the hottest accessory of this season.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Serena Williams
Whether it's on the court or on the pink carpet, Nikes will always have a place in the tennis players ensemble.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Eggs and bananas don't just make for great ingredients, but they can also function as a headpiece if needed.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Elle Fanning
It's often the smallest details that can make the biggest difference, especially when they dangle from your nails.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Hailey Bieber
The model brings back the early aughts trend of flashing the G-string, but takes it up a notch with an Alexander Wang thong.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kacey Musgraves
Forget clutches! The singer is taking style up a notch by carrying a shocking pink hair dryer.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lady Gaga
Nothing can rain on this girl's parade, because she came prepared with an umbrella.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Tracee Ellis Ross
When your makeup looks this good, it deserves to be framed for all to see.
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Ezra Miller
Being two-faced takes on a different meaning with this life-like face mask.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Zendaya
The Fairy Godmother knew what she was doing when she created this princess look, complete with a carriage that doubled as a purse.
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Tessa Thompson
Guests should probably make sure they don't get on this star's bad side. She's carrying a whip!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jared Leto
The actor is giving the headless horseman a run for his money in the accessory department.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
This pink wagon has everything a girl wants: rosé, couture luggage and pink hats.