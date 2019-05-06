Here's How Lena Waithe Honored Nipsey Hussle and Other Rappers at the 2019 Met Gala

Lena Waithe is giving credit where credit is due!

During tonight's 2019 Met Gala, the actress and screenwriter wanted to make a fashion statement at New York City's star-studded event.

She did just that when stepping out in a suit that read "Black Drag Queens Invented Camp."

"Kerby Jean-Raymond came up with a design. We collaborated on really bringing a message," Lena shared with E! News exclusively. "To me, I really wanted to make sure my outfit represented the black drag queens who started this camp thing about being over the top and all that jazz."

She continued, "People like RuPaul, all these pioneers who really started this whole thing and I really wanted to pay tribute to them."