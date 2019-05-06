Rihanna Officially Crowns Anna Wintour as "Best Dressed" at the 2019 Met Gala

Rihanna is tipping her hat to Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Rihanna, who is arguably one of the queens of Met Gala fashion, has officially dubbed Wintour as "best dressed" at the 2019 Met Gala. The Fenty designer presented Wintour with the honors in a tweet on Monday.

Wintour was the first to arrive at the Metropolitan Museum for Art for tonight's big event, which was themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion." She wore a beautiful pink sequined couture Chanel gown that also featured a pink and purple feather cape.

Wintour ran the show this year with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and teamed up with Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Serena Williamsas co-chairs for the big event. RiRi held the honors last year for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

The famed fashion journalist won more than just "best dressed" for the night. She should also be crowned with "best reaction to Lady Gaga's dramatic entrance."