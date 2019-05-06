Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make First Appearance as Newlyweds at 2019 Met Gala

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:03 PM

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Fresh off their Sin City wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have arrived to the 2019 Met Gala

Tonight marks the longtime couple's first official appearance since an Elvis Presley impersonator officially declared them husband and wife during a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas last Wednesday, May 1. Though our sources say the Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones star still plan to tie the knot in France over the summer, the impromptu wedding served served both as a legal ceremony and celebration for their closest family and friends. 

As for their Met Gala appearance, Joe and Sophie looked so in love as they ascended the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art by each other's side. The couple gave the cameras a demure pose as they showed off their colorful matching ensembles. Sophie, who loves to make a bold statement, ditched the typical ball gown to wear a custom pantsuit from Louis Vuitton, which was perfectly accented by Joe's turtleneck and black pants. 

The pair has likely been planning the look for some time since Sophie attended the most recent Louis Vuitton show, plus Turner is a frequent wearer of the label. 

Photos

Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

On the way to the ball the A-listers mingled with famous stars like Justin TherouxLaura Harrier and Robyn.

The newlyweds find themselves in great company tonight, as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are among the star-studded group selected to form this year's Met Gala benefit committee

Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2017 MET Gala, The Boom Boom Afterparty

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Both Joe and Sophie have attended several Met Galas over the years, though never as each other's official dates.

Joe was accompanied by his brothers at the 2012 soiree, and in 2017 walked with Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner in matching H&M ensembles. That year, he mixed and mingled with Nick and Priyanka, who at the time were not yet dating! 

As for Sophie, 2015 marked her inaugural Met Gala followed by her second in 2017. She wore Burberry and Louis Vuitton, respectively. 

