Cardi B Pulls a Rihanna in Larger-Than-Life Gown at the 2019 Met Gala

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 5:53 PM
Cardi B has arrived to the 2019 Met Gala!
The Grammy-winning rapper just hit the red carpet at the fashion event, held Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. For this year's event, themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Cardi wore an extravagant ruby red gown featuring a larger-than-life skirt, feathered shoulders and a beaded cap.
The ensemble's corseted bodice accentuated Cardi's waist and bust, with red beads stitched where her nipples would be. It is Cardi B after all!
According to Vogue, the hand-embroidered dress was adorned with 30,000 feathers and took more than 2,000 hours to execute. An impressive 35 people worked to bring Browne's Met Gala vision to life.
"I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman's body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty," Browne told the publication.
The custom Thom Browne gown was certainly reminiscent of the dress worn by the equally as iconic Rihanna in 2015.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The performer's breathtaking train gave birth to countless memes that year, and something tells us the "I Like It" performer's dress is about to do the same.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
This is the second year that the "I Like It" rapper has attended the Met Gala, she previously stole the show at last year's event, which had the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
For the 2018 Met Gala, Cardi, who was pregnant with baby Kulture at the time, donned a pearl-encrusted dress by Moschino. The look also included a bejeweled headdress. Cardi hit the red carpet at the 2018 event with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.
The 2019 Met Gala is being co-hosted by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, along with Vogue's Anna Wintour.
Take a look at the gallery above to see more Met Gala looks!
