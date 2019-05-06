Kendall Jenner Reveals How She and Kylie Jenner ''Worked Together'' On Their 2019 Met Gala Looks

Kendall Jenner is Met Gala perfection.

In what marked her sixth consecutive appearance at the fashion industry's version of the Super Bowl, the supermodel and E! reality star worked the red carpet in a design by Versace. Jenner channeled her inner Las Vegas showgirl in a bright orange gown, which featured feathers and beads to boot!

Jenner told E!'s Zuri Hall that her and little sister Kylie Jenner really "decided to go for it" while brainstorming this year's looks. "Kylie and I worked together on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace]. We're really happy with it," she explained.

That's when Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott hopped into the interview, with the makeup mogul teasing, "I can't breath but I feel good!"

The 23-year-old finds herself in good company, with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie, as well as mom Kris Jenner also ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps for a night of fearless style moments and some (arguably illegal) bathroom selfies.