Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

It's date night for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who both showed up to the 2019 Met Gala looking like snacks!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City donning a shimmering nude ensemble, designed by Mugler, while her fashion designer husband kept things casual with a black jacket and pants.

"This is the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler," Kim told E! News' Zuri Hall on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the Met Gala. "He hasn't designed in 20 years, so to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making."

"He just envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping, that is the vibe tonight."