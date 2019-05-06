See All of the Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 6, 2019 4:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Who doesn't love a coordinating couple moment?

The 2019 Met Gala has officially begun, and that means our favorite A-listers and fashionistas are hitting the red (well, pink) carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Yes, countless celebs have flocked to New York City to attend fashion's biggest night.

Thus, it isn't surprising that many stars are stepping out with their significant others. In fact, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are turning the Met Gala into the perfect date night. The newlyweds look so chic in their Camp inspired ensembles— which includes a metallic green and black mini-dress by Yves Saint Laurent and an all-black tuxedo.

Of course, Miley and Liam aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the famed gala. Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian have also made a stop at the fashionable event, which makes sense as the tennis champ is one of the evening's co-chairs.

For a closer look at all the love that hit the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!

Photos

2019 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Style Collective , Fashion , Style , Couples , Red Carpet , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kacey Musgraves Is a Life-Size Barbie at the 2019 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dripping in Diamonds at 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry Lights Up the 2019 Met Gala With Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Look

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Patrick Schwarzenegger Channels ''Old Town Road'' Vibes at the 2019 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Met Gala, Exclusives

Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

Kris Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Told Her to Go Blonde Hours Before 2019 Met Gala

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jared Leto Brings His Decapitated Head to the 2019 Met Gala

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.