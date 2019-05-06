Tiffany Haddish Brought Chicken in Her Purse to the 2019 Met Gala Because Why Not

Tiffany Haddish comes prepared.

The Night School star arrived at the 2019 Met Galaready to live her best life—and eat the best snacks.

Haddish chatted with E! News on the red carpet at the star-studded event and talked a bit about her zebra print Michael Kors sequined suit and how she channeled her inner "Pimperella."

"She got that zebra, that sequin, that she-ready look," Haddish told us on the carpet before the event.

The comedian initially had a different outfit in mind when she first learned that the Met Gala's theme this year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

"When I first heard the theme was camp, I thought, 'Oh, I get to wear a wife beater, some shorts and some boots. This is gonna be good, I'm bringing s'mores. It's going to be so much fun.'"

She had to change her sartorial choices when she learned it was more of an "over-the-top, glam, boom, whatever you want" type of evening.