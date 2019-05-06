Miley Cyrus Proves She and Liam Hemsworth Can't Be Tamed at the 2019 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus is bringing glitz, glamour and more in her campy look on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.
The blonde bombshell, who arrived alongside hubby Liam Hemsworth, is definitely a candidate for this year's best dressed category! Miley wore a metallic green and black mini-dress by Yves Saint Laurent, accessorizing the rocker-chic look with Bvlgari jewelry, patterned stockings and chunky black heels.
Cyrus really let YSL Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello's structured design do the talking, instead opting for remarkably subdued makeup and hair. The "Malibu" songstress kept it natural with bronze eyeshadow, light pink lipgloss and plenty of highlighter. She wore her light blonde and fringe tresses pin straight.
Liam, however, looked dapper as ever in a classic black suit. Way to let your lady steal the spotlight, sir!
The 26-year-old isn't afraid to take a fashion risk, especially when it comes to an event like the Met Gala.
Miley first attended the invite-only benefit in 2013, where she nailed the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" theme in a slinky Marc Jacobs number. Two years later, she paired her ice blue locks with a daring Alexander Wang gown. In 2018, Cyrus wore an artfully draped Stella McCartney look.
Even more recently, the former Hannah Montana star brought her Disney Channel character back to life when she dyed her dirty blonde locks in more of a platinum color and cut her hair in a fringe hairstyle. "You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided to just be Hannah forever," Cyrus joked at the time of the reveal. "She was getting a lot of press this week — thanks to me."
Miley showed off her fringe in an ultra-glam look. She and Liam truly stunted on the red carpet, with the musician wearing a chic custom Yves Saint Laurent gown.
To see more of this year's best Met Gala looks, check out the gallery above!