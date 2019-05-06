Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala: Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and More!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., May. 6, 2019 4:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lights, camera, fashion!

The Super Bowl of the fashion world is upon us which means, the 2019 Met Gala is officially underway. On Monday night, the most fashionable celebrities arrived one after the other at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for a night dedicated to fashion, design and art. 

Over the years there have been a lot of memorable looks including, Rihanna's Pope-inspired silver frock by Comme des Garçons from 2018 and that's why we've been counting down to this day all year long.

This year the theme for the legendary event is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and boy did the stars take the theme and run with it.

Co-chair Lady Gaga was a major standout when it comes to this year's red carpet and we're completely obsessed with each of her looks.

Gaga kicked off the red carpet in a Brandon Maxwell hot pink gown before changing into a black gown by the designer with an umbrella accessory and then followed it up with two more fierce looks before moving down the carpet.

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Billy Porter in The Blonds' Egyptian-approved golden look and Harry Styles in a sheer Gucci blouse and slacks, also slayed the carpet in our opinion and there is plenty more style inspiration where that came from.

For example, we cannot get enough of Céline Dion and her Cher-inspired look. What about Serena Williams? She looked so fierce as she posed for the cameras!

Since we love style and all-things red carpet, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to this year's Met Gala fashion below. Trust us, there were a ton of celebs who will have you wanting to steal their looks ASAP.

Check out the best dressed stars in our gallery now and make sure you don't miss a single minute of coverage from the glamorous event here!

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie Jenner

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister pulled out all the stops in this lavender, feather-sleeved, mermaid Versace look that we are in total awe of.

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner

Model Kendall Jenner looked to Cher to inspire her orange, fully-feathered Las Vegas showgirl looking gown by Versace.

Constance Wu, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star gave off major 1920s vibes in this glamorous Marchesa pearl and crystal gown.

Article continues below

Zoe Saldana, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zoe Saldana

The Avengers: Endgame actress dazzled on the steps of the Met Gala and gave us major '70s vibes in this glitzy gown.

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale vixen channeled her inner Marie Antoinette with this pastel work of art by Salvatore Ferragamo, consisting of shorts, a silk off-the-shoulder top and killer train.

Darren Criss, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Darren Criss

Hello, Camp master! Darren Criss stunned in a killer suit jacket and fierce makeup.

Article continues below

Celine Dion, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Céline Dion

The iconic singer was a sight to see in Oscar de la Renta at the 2019 Met Gala. Seriously, just look at that headpiece. 

Ryan Murphy, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ryan Murphy

The TV writer and producer rocked the pink carpet in a custom sequinned and pearl embroidered cape and silk suit by Christian Siriano and we are still in awe of the whole look. 

Natasha Lyonne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

The Russian Doll star pulled off an epic blue and white jumpsuit that we can't stop talking about.

Article continues below

Laverne Cox, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox turned heads on the carpet in a gorgeous Christian Siriano black, dramatic gown.

Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Harry Styles

As another 2019 Met Gala co-chair, Harry Styles made a statement on the carpet tonight, during his first Met Gala ever, in a sheer Gucci blouse, with just the right amount of ruffles and sleek black pant to match.

Billy Porter, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The Pose star arrived in style, and on the shoulders of six shirtless men, in a glam ensemble worth of an Egyptian god. The golden look is a custom outfit by The Blonds and includes a catsuit, 10-foot wings, a headpiece and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. 

Article continues below

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Serena Williams

The tennis star donned a neon yellow gown with puffy sleeves and pink accent details by Versace with matching Nike sneakers.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress kicks off the Met Gala red carpet with her over-the-top pink gown by Brandon Maxwell that has the parachute train to end all trains...and it was just the beginning of her Camp looks.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories , Red Carpet , Style , Style Collective , Harry Styles , Serena Williams , Lady Gaga

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katie Holmes, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Get This Close to Making Red Carpet Debut at 2019 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kendall Jenner Reveals How She and Kylie Jenner ''Worked Together'' On Their 2019 Met Gala Looks

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jared Leto, Priyanka Chopra and More Fabulously Outrageous Looks From the 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

All the Memes Inspired by the 2019 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala Looks Are Unforgettable

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kacey Musgraves Is a Life-Size Barbie at the 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry Lights Up the 2019 Met Gala With Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Look

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.