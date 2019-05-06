Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Literally Twinning at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 4:15 PM

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It Takes Two to make the 2019 Met Gala go right!

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen took a page out of their Full House days and rocked matching ensembles to Monday evening's event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Hair stylist Mark Townsend shared a snapshot of the world-famous duo before they walked the red carpet in vintage Chanel couture. Chic, right?

And while tonight's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," might not necessarily be Mary-Kate and Ashley's typical cup of tea, the former child stars turned fashion icons made it w-o-r-k in black leather gowns. Ashley stood out from her sis by incorporating a pop of yellow underneath the skirt. Both A-listers accessorized the witchy looks with gold rings and miniature black clutches. 

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

So who else helped the Met Gala mainstays make their vision a reality?

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, 2019 Met Gala

Instagram

Ana Marie Rizzieri did the Olsen twin's makeup, while Elena Capo mastered their manicures and Christy Rilling provided tailoring. 

Tonight marks Mary-Kate and Ashley's 13th Met Gala over the years. They first attended in 2005, and have made appearances practically ever year since. Chanel has also become a part of their style repertoire, having incorporated the fashion house in their Met Gala ensembles in 2013 and again in 2014. 

Simply put, it wouldn't be the Met Gala without this pair. 

Enjoy the evening, you two!

