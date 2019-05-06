Lady Gaga, Hailey Bieber and More Stars Dazzle in Pink at the 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala is here, and stars are pulling out all the stops for the lavish occasion.

While many went for gaudy gold get-ups (we're looking at you Billy Porter) and all-black ensembles (aka Harry Styles), many celebrities matched the pink carpet with a variety of designs in that feminine hue. From Lady Gaga to Rachel Brosnahan to Hailey Bieber, the Met Ball was filled with pink frocks.

And it seems everyone who donned the pretty color were totally on the same wavelength with the theme, which was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," as the event featured pink tablecloths, massive flamingo decorations, feather accessories and more.

Out of all the designs, Lady Gaga most certainly stole the show with her Brandon Maxwell get-ups. She had not one, but four outfit changes during the fête and two of them were hot pink gowns. Her first number was an over-the-top dress that featured a billowing skirt and top. Her second design was a satin slip dress that was far from basic.