EXCLUSIVE!

Celine Dion Was Actually Prepared to ''Camp'' Out at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Confused by this year's Met Gala theme? You're not alone. 

Céline Dion confessed to E!'s Zuri Hall on the red carpet that when tasked with dressing to tonight's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," she was willing and able to pitch a tent and roast s'mores with fellow attendees. 

"At first I was a little bit confused when I heard 'Camp,'" the music icon shared exclusively "I thought it meant 'camping.' We're going camping! We're going to be at the Met and everyone is going to stay and sleep all night together. But, no."

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Sadly, Celine had to ditch her camping gear for a more extravagant ensemble, which—no surprise here—was an immediate showstopper. 

Celine Dion, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the silver one-piece weighed in at a staggering 22-pounds, included 18 panels of hand-beaded embroidery and took 3,000 hours to create. 

As Dion described, "The sole inspiration was everybody who was part of it, put their hearts into it. It was to try to make something magical and I think it's happening tonight. I feel amazing. I don't want to take it off. I'm going to go to bed with it tonight."

And we don't blame her one bit! 

Enjoy the evening, Celine!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Céline Dion , Met Gala , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style Collective , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kacey Musgraves Is a Life-Size Barbie at the 2019 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Dripping in Diamonds at 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

Katy Perry Lights Up the 2019 Met Gala With Beauty and the Beast-Inspired Look

What?! Tiffany Haddish Has Chicken in Her Bag at 2019 Met Gala

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Patrick Schwarzenegger Channels ''Old Town Road'' Vibes at the 2019 Met Gala

Michael B. Jordan Strives for Balance at 2019 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Picked Kris' Hair Color for the 2019 Met Gala

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.