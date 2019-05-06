Celine Dion Was Actually Prepared to ''Camp'' Out at the 2019 Met Gala

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:51 PM
Confused by this year's Met Gala theme? You're not alone.
Céline Dion confessed to E!'s Zuri Hall on the red carpet that when tasked with dressing to tonight's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," she was willing and able to pitch a tent and roast s'mores with fellow attendees.
"At first I was a little bit confused when I heard 'Camp,'" the music icon shared exclusively "I thought it meant 'camping.' We're going camping! We're going to be at the Met and everyone is going to stay and sleep all night together. But, no."
Sadly, Celine had to ditch her camping gear for a more extravagant ensemble, which—no surprise here—was an immediate showstopper.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the silver one-piece weighed in at a staggering 22-pounds, included 18 panels of hand-beaded embroidery and took 3,000 hours to create.
As Dion described, "The sole inspiration was everybody who was part of it, put their hearts into it. It was to try to make something magical and I think it's happening tonight. I feel amazing. I don't want to take it off. I'm going to go to bed with it tonight."
And we don't blame her one bit!
Enjoy the evening, Celine!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?