Mindy Kaling Just Turned Heads With Her Dramatic Blonde Hairstyle at 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:46 PM

You're not the only one who did a double-take after spotting Mindy Kaling on the red carpet.

During tonight's 2019 Met Gala, The Mindy Project star arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a look perfect for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

Perhaps it's the nails from Luxuria Nail Bar. Maybe it's the Moschino dress that photographed fantastically. Or maybe it's the new blonde hairstyle that went perfectly with her look.

The big reveal quickly won over fashion lovers. And somehow, someway, Mindy was able to keep it a secret until she stepped foot on the carpet.

"I am so excited about today. I love my dress. It just feels so on point," she shared with her followers on Instagram Stories earlier in the day. "But you know what hasn't been on point? My skin."

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Mindy continued, "I think my skin is freaking out because of the flight from Los Angeles but I do all the things. I drink so much water on the plane. I have to go to the bathroom like five times. I'm walking up and down the aisles."

Mindy Kaling, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

With a little help from Joanna Vargas and glam from Janice Kinjo, we would have never known that Mindy was nervous about her look.

Don't worry, Mindy! You nailed it.

