Anna Wintour's Reaction to Lady Gaga's 2019 Met Gala Look Is Priceless

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:39 PM
Anna Wintour's reaction to Lady Gaga's Met Gala look says it all.
The Vogue editor-in-chief was all of us when she stopped at the top of the steps of the Met to witness Lady Gaga's performance. As always, the icon sported her big black sunglasses, but her face was fixed in a daze as she watched the artist sashay across the pink carpet. We are not lying when we say her jaw dropped at the sight of the singer's four costume changes. Her hands were clasped in excitement at the sight of the literal work of art.
Anna wasn't the only person in a state of amazement. West coast director of Vogue, Lisa Love, stood with her hands at her chest and had a look of awe. Standing next to Lisa is Bee Carrozzini, Wintour's daughter, who was in the midst of a FaceTime call. She excitedly held her phone up so the caller could join in on the fun, which is exactly what a good friend would do.
Even Bee's brother, Andrew Shaffer, joined in on the festivities. He wore a tuxedo with a colorful tie and smiled at the sight of everything taking place.
It's not the least bit surprising that Anna sported a proud look on her face. The Vogue editor aims to impress at every gala and her choice to bring in Lady Gaga as one of the chairs was a marvelous idea. In fact, all of the committee chairs dressed to impress, including Serena Williamsand Harry Styles, who wore unique but fabulous looks that suited the "Camp" theme.
