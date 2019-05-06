Lady Gaga Wears Nearly $2 Million Worth of Jewelry on the 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Everyone else can go home now because Lady Gaga just shut. things. down. at the 2019 Met Gala.

The Oscar winner had not one, not two, not three, but four costume changes on the red carpet alone. Gaga first arrived in a hot pink parachute dress designed by Brandon Maxwell that had to be carried by five different people. The handlers also carried umbrellas and danced around her as she posed and had the time of her life in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Gaga's outfits slowly got shorter and tighter as the moments went on and she ultimately ended up in a black glittery bra and underwear combo with fishnets and those same black combat boots she wore to the pre-Met Gala dinner and back in 2016. Sure, the 33-year-old stopped the show in her outfit change-ups, but she also had on some noteworthy accessories.

Before she and Maxwell ventured into the Met, Gaga removed some jewels from a black box and put them on. Two of them look strikingly familiar because they resemble her engagement rings given to her by Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney.

However, it turns out that Gaga was not in fact wearing her old jewels, but rather a number of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.