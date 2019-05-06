EXCLUSIVE!

Regina Hall Reveals the Meaningful Inspiration Behind Her 2019 Met Gala Look

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:36 PM

Regina Hall is paying tribute to the one and only Dapper Dan with her 2019 Met Gala ensemble. 

E!'s Zuri Hall caught up with the actress as she ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's pink steps on Monday evening, where she shared exclusive details on her ornate Gucci gown. 

Reflecting on the Met Gala's theme, which is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Hall shared, "I really wanted to make sure we incorporated that idea, but with Dapper Dan... He's been such a legacy. This is his first Met and I wanted to make sure he stayed authentic to what he does, what he's done for black culture and what he's done for hip-hop. I wanted to make sure we did a little bit of that." 

And there's no denying the A-list star totally nailed it, completing the brocade off-the-shoulder ensemble with pastel pink tresses and metallic gold heels.

So how did Regina's look come together? Zanna Roberts Rassi revealed during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet telecast that Hall's stylists actually paid a visit to Dapper Dan's atelier, where they created the silhouette by draping "old school" Gucci fabrics around each other's bodies. 

As for the festivities ahead, Regina is looking forward to hitting the dance floor. 

"Any time they play something from Rihannaor BeyoncéI get turned up!" she told us. 

