Harry Styles Turns Heads in a See-Through Gucci Top at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Harry Styles has arrived to the 2019 Met Gala!

The 25-year-old One Direction star just made his Met Gala debut, walking the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in an all-black custom Gucci design on Monday night. He most certainly turned heads, especially since he showed up to the event with fellow co-chair and Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele.

While Styles' frock wasn't as colorful as his usual get-ups, he opted for something more chic and daring. His sheer blouse featured billowing ruffles and lace, and you could totally see his tattoos through his peek-a-boo top, while his pants were sleek and sharp. He accessorized with gaudy rings, a flashy drop earring and colorful nails. His last name is "Styles" for a reason!

Making this event even more special, Harry is co-hosting the major fashion event this year alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gucci creative director and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

Styles is among the A-list celebs that have already arrived to the Met Gala, where he pulled off this year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," perfectly.

In addition to the co-chairs, there's also a star-studded lineup for this year's Met Gala committee, which includes celebs like Jennifer LopezAlex RodriguezBlake LivelyRyan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper.

Styles' co-chair honor is a nod to the "Sign of the Times" singer's emerging presence in the fashion industry. In June 2018, Styles—who has become known for rocking some incredible suits—was announced as the face of Gucci's tailoring collection. You can check out Styles' best looks of all time here!

Be sure to keep watching E! News to see all of your favorite stars at the 2019 Met Gala!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Harry Styles , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga Performs Dramatic Costume Changes on 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Kim Kardashian Reminisces Over the Met Gala and the One Year She ''Almost Threw Up on the Way''

Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Met Gala

Here's Why Relatively Nat & Liv's Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Can't Wait for the 2019 Met Gala

Met Gala: Nat and Liv's Take on Fashion's Biggest Night

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle Gives Birth: Look Back at Her Pregnancy Style

Blake Lively, 2010, 2018, MET Gala

See Blake Lively's Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Over the Years

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.