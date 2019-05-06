Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:01 PM

Tonight is the night!

It's officially the 2019 Met Gala, which means our favorite celebs from around the world have descended upon New York City to show off excess and extravagance on this year's red carpet.

The night is being co-hosted by Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga and Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele. As for what we can expect, fashion experts predict some may pay homage to styles ranging from Marie Antoinette to the swan dress Björk wore to the 73rd Academy Awards.  

"Basically, we go from sun kings to drag queens," Anna Wintour said in a press conference in February.

The theme, which has been defined as "Camp: Notes on Fashion" is bound to bring show-stopping fashion, especially with the likes of Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez in attendance.

And of course, the most anticipated look of the night is who and what Met Gala Queen Rihanna could be wearing, followed by a hopeful appearance by Beyoncé (with maybe Ms. Blue Ivy Carter?)

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

It's no wonder why the gala has been deemed fashion's biggest night. 

But just which celeb stayed true to the theme and which ones completely missed the mark? Check out our gallery above to see what our favorite stars wore as they arrived to this year's Met Gala!

