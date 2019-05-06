Lady Gaga Performs Dramatic Costume Changes on 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

No one does the Met Gala quite like Lady Gaga.

Fashion lovers could have predicted she would bring it (especially since she's co-hosting the annual soiree), but the pop sensation truly pulled out all the stops for the first Monday in May.

Gaga put her own spin on the evening's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Her shocking pink ensemble quite literally stopped traffic as her lengthy, 25-foot train needed to be carried by five dancers, who were followed by a person pulling a pink wagon that read, "Haus of Gaga," in elegant script. Inside the carriage were clear luggage cases from Brandon Maxwell's Spring 2019 collection, accessories like a hairbrush and sunglasses, cowboy hats inspired her Joanne era and a black phone from the '90s.

To complete her debut look, Gaga wore a matching pink bow and larger-than-life lashes that transformed into gold accents at the tip.

However, when she and designer Brandon Maxwell walked on the pink carpet they began an elaborate work of performance art. An entourage of tuxedo-clad dancers held black umbrellas as the artist slowly removed her jacket and hair-bow to reveal an asymmetrical black gown.