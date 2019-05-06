Amy Schumer Crashes 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Hours Before Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 6, 2019 1:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amy Schumer

Instagram

Leave it to Amy Schumer to make a us laugh before the 2019 Met Gala chaos ensues.

Hours before giving birth to her "royal baby," as she put it on Instagram, the I Feel Pretty actress made everyone chuckle on Monday afternoon with her social media, where she was seen crashing the famous Met Ball stairs as she made her way to the hospital.

"Met look this year," she joked on Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing on the steps in sweatpants, a gray tee and beige cardigan. "Last night on the way to the hospital."

In addition, the 37-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share the exciting news that she welcomed her baby with husband, Chris Fischer. This is the couple's first child together."

"10:55 pm last night," she captioned her post on Monday afternoon, with a photo of her family (her little nugget was sound asleep). "Our royal baby was born."

Read

Amy Schumer Gives Birth to Her First Child With Chris Fischer

Just two days ago, the Trainwreck star joked that it felt like she was "pregnant for a long time."

"Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I've been pregnant for a long time," she said on a previous Instagram post. "It must be getting annoying to you all that I'm still pregnant Well imagine how I feel mother f--kers!!!!!!"

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer was open and honest about her struggles with Hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused her severe nausea and vomiting. Because of it, she was hospitalized back in November. However, it seems those days are behind her now that her little bundle of joy is here!

Congratulations to the couple on the new addition to their family. Let's hope Amy crashes the Met Gala next year... with her baby by her side as her partner-in-crime.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Babies , Pregnancies , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Moms , , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Which Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Are Still Together?

Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Harry Styles Turns Heads in a See-Through Gucci Top at the 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Game of Thrones

Let's Talk About Game of Thrones' Latest Big Death

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga Performs Dramatic Costume Changes on 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams Shines Like the Sun in Bright Yellow Dress at 2019 Met Gala

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Trailer Brings the Drama: Meet the Americans Moving for Love Around the World

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.