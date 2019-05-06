Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Met Gala 2019 Photos

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2019 Met Gala is here!

Celebs are getting ready to walk the red carpet at the major fashion event, taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening. Among the stars attending the bash this year are Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and Irina Shayk, who have been documenting their Met Gala prep on social media.

On her Instagram Story, Cyrus shared pics of her Met Gala morning, getting in a workout before starting on hair and makeup. The 26-year-old "Malibu" singer even posted a topless photo on her Story, with her new bang hairdo, writing to her followers, "She Is Coming."

Photos

Met Gala 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

As we wait to see all of the stars hit the red carpet at the event, let's take a look at all of behind-the-scenes Met Gala photos!

Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

"She be glamming," the actress wrote alongside a BTS photo on her Instagram Story.

Billy Porter, 2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Billy Porter

The Pose star shared a series of posts on his Instagram Story ahead of the Met Gala. "Rosé bitches!!!" Billy wrote. "Who's ready for tonight's Met Gala?!"

Lana Condor, 2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Lana Condor

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress share this image of her pre-Met meal, writing, "Met prep the only way I know how..."

Article continues below

2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Ashley Graham

"It takes a village," the supermodel wrote on Instagram Story.

2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Irina Shayk

The supermodel gave her Instagram followers a hint as to which designer she'll be wearing at the Met Gala.

2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union received a special champagne surprise ahead of the Met Gala.

Article continues below

2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel shared a picture of her lunch before getting ready for the Met.

2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

"She Is Coming," Cyrus captioned this pre-Met photo.

2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Instagram

Camila Morrone

The 21-year-old model and actress posted a video of herself eating Cheerios ahead of the fashion event.

"MET PREP," she captioned the Instagram Story post.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Gigi Hadid , 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Instagram , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Game of Thrones

Let's Talk About Game of Thrones' Latest Big Death

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga Performs Dramatic Costume Changes on 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams Shines Like the Sun in Bright Yellow Dress at 2019 Met Gala

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Trailer Brings the Drama: Meet the Americans Moving for Love Around the World

Amy Schumer Welcomes Baby Boy

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Seeks Spousal and Child Support in Divorce

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.