Amy Schumer Gives Birth to Her First Child With Chris Fischer

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 6, 2019 1:32 PM
Amy Schumer is a mom!
The comedian and husband Chris Fischer have welcomed their first child together—a beautiful, healthy baby boy.
"10:55 pm last night," the comedian shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. "Our royal baby was born."
Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer had been struggling with Hyperemesis gravidarum, causing severe nausea and vomiting. Schumer was hospitalized back in November as a result of her Hyperemesis gravidarum, forcing her to cancel a show in Texas.
"Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital," she wrote to her fans on social media, sharing a picture from her hospital room. "I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better."
Kate Middleton is another public figure who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancies.
Shortly before the New Year, Schumer shared a video of herself throwing up while out walking on Christmas.
"And so this is Christmas," Schumer captioned the post.
Schumer announced her pregnancy at the end of October on her friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram, writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendations for voters for the midterm elections.
Before the reveal, Schumer teased her followers about the exciting announcement by sharing a photoshopped picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are also expecting their first child together.
Schumer also joked to The Times, "Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way."
In early 2018, Schumer married chef Fischer in a surprise ceremony in Malibu. On Feb. 15, Schumer confirmed the marriage with a series of photos on social media, which she captioned, "Yup."
Schumer and Fischer first went public with their relationship just days before their ceremony. The actress confirmed the romance rumors by sharing a photo of her and Fischer kissing in a photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party.
In her new Netflix special, Amy Schumer Growing, the 37-year-old star opens up about her personal life, including her marriage to Fischer.
"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," Schumer says. "I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much."
"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum," Schumer continues. "And there were some signs early on."
"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," Schumer tells the audience in her hour-long special. "That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do."
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for having me on @latenightseth and I’m so thrilled that so many publications had women write reviews for my special! 👊🏼💪🏾Chris and I are overwhelmed but the love and support from this special. I’m so grateful and proud as hell. Thank you for posting about it! I’m reading them all! Thanks for my makeup @andrea_tiller and my hair @cailenoble and my dress @chloehartstein and the costume dept for my fake bump!
A post shared by @ amyschumer on
Schumer later explained to Seth Meyers on Late Night, "That's why we both wanted to talk about it because it's been totally positive. I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed and even with some of their children because of the stigma that comes along with it, but you're not just diagnosed and then they throw you out. Hopefully, if you can get help, the tools that we've been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable and so, I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma."
Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby!
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Trailer Brings the Drama: Meet the Americans Moving for Love Around the World
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?